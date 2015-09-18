Japan's Economics Minister Akira Amari arrives for a meeting with U.S. Trade Representative Michael Froman in Tokyo April 19, 2015. REUTERS/Yuya Shino

TOKYO Japan will try its best to steer a delayed Pacific Rim trade pact toward success but has "very little room" left to compromise, Economics Minister Akira Amari said on Friday.

Trade ministers from the 12 nations negotiating a Trans-Pacific Partnership (TPP) are expected to hold another meeting soon to clinch a deal, after failing to do so in Hawaii last month. The TPP would cover 40 percent of the global economy.

"This is our last chance," Amari told a regular news conference. "If we don't have an agreement, a deal may be delayed for years given various uncertainties.

"I'm not too optimistic about the prospects but I do feel we are making some progress," he added.

