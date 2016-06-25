TOKYO Japan's top currency official, Masatsugu Asakawa, said on Saturday there will be "various moves" in financial markets in the wake of Brexit, trying to find a new equilibrium.

The vice finance minister for international affairs was speaking to reporters after a meeting between senior officials from Bank of Japan and the Financial Services Agency to discuss financial markets after Brexit.

He said the finance ministry, BOJ and the FSA shared views and preparedness on the market and said they continue to closely coordinate.

The safe-haven yen firmed to 99.00 yen per dollar JPY=EBS on Friday after Britain voted to leave the European Union. It was the first time for the yen to firm beyond the 100 mark since late 2013.

(Reporting by Kaori Kaneko; Editing by Jacqueline Wong)