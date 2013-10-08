TOKYO Japanese Finance Minister Taro Aso said on Tuesday that he wants the United States to resolve its debt ceiling standoff without delay so his country's foreign reserves and the global economy could be spared from trouble.

The absolute value of U.S. bonds held by the Japanese government could decline if the situation remains unresolved, Aso told reporters after a cabinet meeting.

The finance minister added that he had received no explanation from the U.S. government regarding the fiscal standoff.

(Reporting by Tetsushi Kajimoto; Editing by Shinichi Saoshiro)