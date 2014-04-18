Japan's Finance Minister Taro Aso arrives for the start of the G20 ministerial meetings, during the IMF/World Bank's 2014 Spring Meetings in Washington April 11, 2014. REUTERS/Mike Theiler

TOKYO Japanese Finance Minister Taro Aso said on Friday that the government will include a role of the country's $1.26-trillion public pension fund in its growth strategy to be unveiled in June.

A senior official said last week that the Government Pension Investment Fund (GPIF), the world's largest, is looking at alternative assets as it seeks to diversify its holdings and generate higher returns to finance a rapidly ageing population.

