Energy drags on Wall St. as oil falls further; airlines slide
U.S. stocks fell on Tuesday as oil prices dropped to their lowest since November and airlines pulled industrial stocks down as a blizzard hit the U.S. Northeast.
TOKYO Japanese Finance Minister Taro Aso said on Friday that consumer price data released earlier showed that things are proceeding well in Japan's efforts to shake off deflation.
Aso, speaking to reporters, also said month-on-month gains may be more important than annual gains after the government raised the national sales tax at the start of April.
Core consumer prices in Tokyo, a leading indicator of nationwide inflation, rose 2.7 percent in April from a year earlier to mark the biggest gain in more than two decades, government data showed. Nationwide core consumer inflation also matched a five-year high of 1.3 percent in March from a year ago, and is expected to track the Tokyo index's spike next month.
TOKYO The dollar was on tenterhooks in Asian trading on Wednesday as investors waited anxiously to see what clues the U.S. Federal Reserve would soon reveal on its monetary policy outlook.
WASHINGTON U.S. President Donald Trump will nominate Goldman Sachs Group Managing Director James Donovan as deputy secretary of the Treasury, the White House said on Tuesday.