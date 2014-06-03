Japan's Finance Minister Taro Aso arrives for the start of the G20 ministerial meetings, during the IMF/World Bank's 2014 Spring Meetings in Washington April 11, 2014. REUTERS/Mike Theiler

TOKYO Japanese Finance Minister Taro Aso said on Tuesday he is open to lowering the corporate tax rate from next fiscal year as long as the government takes other steps to make up for the lost tax revenue.

Aso, speaking to reporters after a cabinet meeting, said the government needs to maintain tax revenue to meet its fiscal discipline targets.

Prime Minister Shinzo Abe's government is leaning towards cutting the effective corporate tax rate, which is one of the highest among major economies, as part of the second installment of its economic growth strategy due this month.

(Reporting by Stanley White; Editing by Chris Gallagher)