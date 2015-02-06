Japan's Deputy Prime Minister and Finance Minister Taro Aso gives the financial address during an ordinary session of the parliament in Tokyo January 26, 2015. REUTERS/Yuya Shino

TOKYO Finance Minister Taro Aso said on Friday Japan will tell next week's gathering of G20 finance chiefs that the country's economy is steadily improving and that Tokyo will continue with efforts on fiscal consolidation.

Speaking to reporters after a cabinet meeting, Aso reiterated that terrorist financing may be discussed at the G20 meeting in Istanbul, adding that Japan will pledge to continue humanitarian aid to countries coping with terrorism.

Aso said the G20 will debate issues including the global economy, growth strategies, investments, IMF reform, financial regulation and taxation.

