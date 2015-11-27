TOKYO Japanese Finance Minister Taro Aso said on Friday that he was instructed by the prime minister to compile an extra budget for the current fiscal year, focusing on steps to cope with the Trans-Pacific Partnership free-trade deal and disaster restoration.

Aso told reporters after a cabinet meeting that he would not oppose early cuts in the corporate tax rate to below 30 percent, but insisted on the need to secure revenue sources to realize such a tax reduction.

(Reporting by Tetsushi Kajimoto; Editing by Chris Gallagher)