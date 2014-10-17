Oil prices fall to three-month low as U.S. rig count climbs
SEOUL Oil prices dropped to their lowest in three months on Monday despite OPEC efforts to curb crude output, dragged down as U.S. drillers kept adding rigs.
TOKYO Finance Minister Taro Aso said on Friday that he will steer clear now of reviewing Japan's foreign reserves in the near term given recent market turbulence.
Japan's foreign reserves stood at $1.26 trillion at the end of September, the world's second largest after China.
"It's true it would be unsafe if we don't have reserves" at a time when the market is unstable, Aso told reporters after a cabinet meeting.
(Reporting by Tetsushi Kajimoto; Editing by Chris Gallagher)
SEOUL Oil prices dropped to their lowest in three months on Monday despite OPEC efforts to curb crude output, dragged down as U.S. drillers kept adding rigs.
LONDON Buying from the start of European trade on Monday halted three days of losses for the dollar, the impact of higher U.S. market interest rates turning it positive on the day against both the euro <EUR=> and a basket of currencies.
MOSCOW Russia is considering raising value added tax but lowering mandatory social security payments, Finance Minister Anton Siluanov said on Monday.