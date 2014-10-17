Japan's Deputy Prime Minister and Finance Minister Taro Aso speaks during a news conference at Prime Minister Shinzo Abe's official residence in Tokyo September 3, 2014. REUTERS/Yuya Shino

TOKYO Finance Minister Taro Aso said on Friday that he will steer clear now of reviewing Japan's foreign reserves in the near term given recent market turbulence.

Japan's foreign reserves stood at $1.26 trillion at the end of September, the world's second largest after China.

"It's true it would be unsafe if we don't have reserves" at a time when the market is unstable, Aso told reporters after a cabinet meeting.

(Reporting by Tetsushi Kajimoto; Editing by Chris Gallagher)