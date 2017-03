A man holding an umbrella walks past an electronic board displaying graphs showing recent movements of the Nikkei share average outside a brokerage in Tokyo September 8, 2015. REUTERS/Issei Kato

TOKYO Japanese Finance Minister Taro Aso said on Thursday the global economy is gradually recovering but there are clear downside risks to the outlook.

Aso, who was speaking to the upper house financial affairs committee, also said he wanted to closely monitor the normalization of U.S. monetary policy and the slowdown in China's economy.

(Reporting by Stanley White; Editing by Chris Gallagher)