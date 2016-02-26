IBM posts first revenue miss in five quarters, shares drop
International Business Machines Corp reported a bigger-than-expected drop in revenue for the first time in five quarters due to weak demand in its technology services business, its biggest.
SHANGHAI Japanese Finance Minister Taro Aso said on Friday that the world economy is heading toward gradual recovery but volatility and uncertainty are heightening due to uncertainty over China and its economic policies, slumping oil prices and a divergence in monetary policy among advanced economies.
Speaking to reporters after the first of two days of meetings by Group of 20 finance ministers and central bankers in Shanghai, Aso also said he thinks the group of big economies will mention the need to avoid a beggar-thy-neighbor currency-devaluation race in their final statement.
Aso said he proposed to the G20 setting up a working group to look into capital outflows from emerging market economies. He also said he urged China to carry out yuan currency reform and map out a mid-term structural reform plan with a timeframe.
(Reporting by Brenda Goh in Shanghai and Tetsushi Kajimoto in Tokyo; Editing by William Mallard)
The U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission on Tuesday suffered a rare loss before one of its own judges, who dismissed a case accusing an Atlanta real estate investor of insider trading.