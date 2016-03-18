Oil prices flat as IEA report counters higher U.S. output
LONDON Oil traded flat on Thursday after weekly data indicated a continued rise in U.S. production, while an International Energy Agency (IEA) report said the market was close to balance.
TOKYO Japanese Finance Minister Taro Aso said on Friday that he would closely watch foreign exchange market moves as the dollar fell to a 17-month low against the yen in response to a dovish statement from the Federal Reserve.
"I won't comment on this kind of subject, but I will pay close attention to market moves," Aso told reporters after a cabinet meeting, when asked about a yen's rise to the dollar and its effects on the Japanese economy.
The dollar had fallen to a low of 110.65 yen JPY=, its weakest since October 2014. The greenback was trading at around 111.32 yen on Friday morning.
(Reporting by Tetsushi Kajimoto; Editing by Chang-Ran Kim)
LONDON Oil traded flat on Thursday after weekly data indicated a continued rise in U.S. production, while an International Energy Agency (IEA) report said the market was close to balance.
TOKYO The United States is pushing for trade to be a key issue in top-level economic talks with Japan, a person directly involved in the talks told Reuters on Thursday, an unwelcome development for Tokyo, which seeks to fend off U.S. pressure to reduce the bilateral trade imbalance.