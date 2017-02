Japan's Finance Minister Taro Aso (C) speaks to the media after a meeting of relevant cabinet ministers to discuss Britain's exit from the European Union, at Prime Minister Shinzo Abe's official residence in Tokyo, Japan, June 24, 2016. REUTERS/Issei Kato

TOKYO Japanese Finance Minister Taro Aso said on Wednesday financial markets appear to be stabilizing in the short term.

Aso made the remark after attending an emergency meeting between the government and the Bank of Japan to discuss market developments, after Britain's vote last week to leave the European Union.

