Taro Aso, Japan's Deputy Prime Minister, attends a panel for the High-level Tax Symposium held in Chengdu in Southwestern China's Sichuan province, July 23, 2016. REUTERS/Ng Han Guan/Pool

TOKYO Japanese Finance Minister Taro Aso said on Tuesday that the foreign exchange market has recently shown "extremely nervous moves" and that he was closely watching currency movements.

Aso, speaking to reporters after a cabinet meeting, made the remark when asked about the yen's rise since last week.

He declined to comment on currency levels.

