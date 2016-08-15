Halliburton asks workers from banned countries not to travel to U.S.
Halliburton Co has advised workers from the countries named in President Trump's immigration ban not to travel to the U.S., according to an email from a spokeswoman.
TOKYO Japanese Finance Minister Taro Aso said on Monday that downbeat gross domestic product data for the second quarter was due to weak consumer spending and falling exports.
Aso told reporters after a cabinet meeting that the government had already compiled a stimulus package and it was important to push ahead with structural reforms to spur growth.
He also said the Bank of Japan's negative interest rate policy is having a positive impact by lowering the yield curve and funding costs for companies.
TOKYO Asian shares slipped on Tuesday as stringent curbs on travel to the United States ordered by President Donald Trump brought home to investors that he is serious about carrying out his controversial campaign pledges.
U.S. brand management company Iconix Brand Group Inc is exploring a sale of its majority stake in Peanuts Worldwide LLC, which owns the rights to cartoon strip characters Snoopy and Charlie Brown, according to people familiar with the matter.