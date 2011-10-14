TOKYO Japan will urge its European partners at a Group of 20 summit this week to support the continent's banks with a big-scale scheme, including the European Financial Stability Facility, Finance Minister Jun Azumi said on Friday

G20 finance chiefs and central bank heads, who will meet in Paris, will be pressed to find a convincing solution to the deepening euro zone debt crisis, which has fanned fears of a global slide into recession.

Speaking to reporters just before leaving for the weekend G20 meeting , Azumi said wanted to share Japan's "bitter experience" of failing to contain its banking crisis in the 1990s by doing too little, too late.

"The lesson we learned from our failure to deal with non- performing loans was that we had underestimated" the scope of such debts, Azumi said.

"We had a bitter experience of causing a delay in resolving the problems by acting little by little."

Azumi repeated that he would consult with the United States as needed on how to help Europe tackle its debt crisis.

But Azumi said he would first wait to see what kind of a crisis resolution plan European leaders could come up with at an October 23 European Union summit.

"It would be another matter whether Japan and the United States would provide money (to Europe's rescue scheme). But we will respond while consulting with the U.S. as needed, after Europe comes up with its own solutions."

"We want to hear what the U.S. is thinking about Europe," Azumi said, expressing a desire to meet U.S. Treasury Secretary Timothy Geithner at the G20 meeting.

Brazilian Finance Minister Guido Mantega said this week he expected G20 nations to discuss extending further support to the International Monetary Fund to help manage the European debt crisis.

But Azumi said he saw no need for such action now.

"We must first hear from the IMF what roles it should play in the current situation. If it's reasonable and the IMF cannot manage to finance it with its current funds, then I would consider," Azumi said.

"But at the moment, I wonder if there's such need."

Azumi welcomed Slovakia's ratification of new powers for the euro zone's rescue fund on Thursday, the last country to do so, clearing the way for a bolder effort to arrest Europe's sovereign debt crisis.

"EU has taken a big step forward with ratification by the 17 countries. That has kept monetary union from losing its significance."

(Reporting by Tetsushi Kajimoto; Editing by Edmund Klamann and Tomasz Janowski)