TOKYO Following are profiles of the Bank of Japan' policy board members:

MASAAKI SHIRAKAWA, 62, governor

A career central banker who took the helm in 2008, Shirakawa has led the BOJ into unconventional steps including corporate debt buying during the global financial crisis, and guided the bank out of the scheme when the recession ended.

He led the board in reaching surprise decisions last year such as the creation of an asset buying program to pump more money into an economy long mired in deflation, and a pledge to peg rates virtually at zero until price stability is in sight.

His recent stance has been to act pre-emptively against risks, especially against market volatility that could hurt business and household sentiment. One such case was in March, when the BOJ boosted asset purchases just after the earthquake. Another was in August, when it again topped up its asset buying program in the wake of sharp yen rises.

But Shirakawa has repeatedly warned of the drawbacks of keeping monetary conditions too easy for too long. He feels that central banks can and should act to prevent bubbles instead of responding after they burst.

HIROHIDE YAMAGUCHI, 60, deputy governor

A central banker for more than 30 years, Yamaguchi was a BOJ executive director when he was appointed to his current post in October 2008.

Yamaguchi is a key figure to look out for on any signals on the future direction of monetary policy. He is regarded as mainly in charge of communicating the BOJ's view to the government and ruling party lawmakers.

His views on the economy at times are more cautious than those of Shirakawa, although both have said Japan is headed toward a moderate recovery despite the pain from a strong yen and slowing overseas growth.

KIYOHIKO NISHIMURA, 58, deputy governor

A former professor at the University of Tokyo and a statistics expert, Nishimura joined the board in 2005 and was appointed a deputy governor in March 2008.

He has been among the board members more pessimistic about Japan's economic outlook and surprised markets by proposing unsuccessfully in April to boost the BOJ's asset purchases. He did not repeat the proposal in subsequent meetings and has voted with the majority.

HIDETOSHI KAMEZAKI, 68

A former executive at Japan's biggest trading firm, Mitsubishi Corp (8058.T), Kamezaki joined the board in April 2007 bringing with him broad overseas experience.

He has repeatedly stressed the need for the central bank to be "proactive" and act pre-emptively against risks to Japan's economy, be it adverse market moves or overseas developments.

In October 2008 he was among four dissenters when the BOJ cut rates to 0.3 percent, calling instead for a cut to 0.25 percent. He has voted with the board and toed the BOJ's official line since then.

SEIJI NAKAMURA, 69

Nakamura, who joined the board in April 2007, formerly headed a unit of Japanese freight firm Mitsui O.S.K. Lines (9104.T) and worked mostly in its finance and planning sections.

He was cautiously upbeat about the economic outlook in June, when he said global growth would help Japan's recovery accelerate later this year, unfazed by signs of a slowdown in global factory growth.

Nakamura has mostly voted with the majority of the board although he appears to feel the BOJ should not go too much beyond its role of supporting the economy with monetary policy.

He was cautious about expanding the central bank's loan scheme targeting growth industries, though he did not dissent when the BOJ decided in June to add a credit line to the scheme to help banks that extend asset-based lending.

Nakamura dissented when the BOJ cut rates to 0.3 percent in October 2008, favoring instead a cut to 0.25 percent. He has followed the BOJ's official line since then.

RYUZO MIYAO, 47

An academic and expert on monetary policy, Miyao joined the board in March last year. He is known for his research on inflation targeting and some analysts say he doubts the effectiveness of such a policy.

While he has voted with the majority since joining the board, Miyao is regarded by markets as among board members who are more pessimistic about Japan's recovery prospects.

He said in September that Japan's economy may get less support than expected from overseas demand as Europe's debt problems escalate.

YOSHIHISA MORIMOTO, 67

A former executive at Tokyo Electric Power Co (9501.T), Japan's biggest power utility and at the center of the earthquake-triggered nuclear crisis, Morimoto joined the board in July last year. He has voted with the majority since then.

Morimoto said in June that global economic risks have heightened somewhat after a slew of weak U.S. data but not enough to affect the outlook for Japan's economy.

SAYURI SHIRAI, 48

Shirai, a former IMF economist, joined the board in April as its only female member, taking a seat vacated by Miyako Suda, whose term expired in March.

In her first media briefing Shirai ruled out the possibility of the BOJ underwriting government bonds to help finance reconstruction after the quake.

Shirai, previously a professor of economics and policy at Tokyo's Keio University, is seen as among the more pessimistic board members on Japan's economic outlook, saying that it is very uncertain.

KOJI ISHIDA, 64

Ishida, a veteran banker and a former leasing company head, joined the board in June, succeeding Tadao Noda, also a former bank executive.

In his first news conference Ishida voiced caution over growing uncertainty surrounding overseas economies, suggesting he will side with the central bank's ultra-easy monetary bias to support Japan's fragile economic recovery.

He has ruled out the BOJ's direct underwriting of government debts arguing in parliament that such a move would give the impression of lax fiscal discipline and cause rises in bond yields.

Little is known of Ishida's views on monetary policy, although analysts do not expect him to rock the boat in debates at rate-setting meetings, at least in the near term.

(Reporting by Leika Kihara)