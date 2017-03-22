FILE PHOTO: Newly-appointed Bank of Japan (BOJ) board member Yukitoshi Funo arrives at his inauguration news conference at the BOJ headquarters in Tokyo, July 1, 2015. REUTERS/Toru Hanai

SHIZUOKA, Japan Bank of Japan board member Yukitoshi Funo said on Wednesday uncertainty over the new U.S. administration's trade, industrial and fiscal policies was among the risks to Japan's economy.

But the former Toyota executive said he was more confident about global economic prospects than a year ago, with U.S. and Chinese economies showing signs of strength.

"It's true there are risks we need to be mindful of. But (global economic) conditions are somewhat brighter now," Funo said in a news conference after meeting business leaders in Shizuoka, eastern Japan.

