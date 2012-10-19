TOKYO Bank of Japan Governor Masaaki Shirakawa warned on Friday that slowing overseas growth is weighing on business sentiment and may hurt now-resilient capital spending, signaling readiness to expand monetary stimulus further to support a fragile economy.

Shirakawa stuck to the BOJ's view that the world's third-largest economy will resume a recovery after a period of stagnation, but stressed that a prolonged slowdown in China and Europe's debt crisis clouded the outlook.

"Exports and industrial output are weakening as overseas economies move somewhat deeper into a deceleration phase," Shirakawa told an annual meeting of Japanese credit unions.

"Capital spending is increasing as a trend as corporate profits improve. But business sentiment is souring somewhat due to the overseas slowdown, so we must watch carefully whether that may prompt companies to delay capital spending plans."

Shirakawa's comments underscore growing concern within the central bank that Japan's economy may take longer to resume a recovery as the pain from weakening global demand broadens.

The BOJ, under political pressure for action, will likely cut its growth forecasts and may consider easing monetary policy on October 30, say sources familiar with its thinking, as weakness in the economy heightens the chance Japan will miss the bank's 1 percent inflation target for several more years.

Shirakawa offered few clues on the outlook for monetary policy, only saying that the BOJ was pursuing powerful easing but that structural reforms as well as government and private-sector efforts were also important to beat deflation.

The BOJ set a 1 percent inflation target and eased policy in February. It followed up with further stimulus in April and September to ease the pain on the export-reliant economy from weakening global demand and a strong yen.

