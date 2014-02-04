Oil touches three-month lows, as U.S. supply swells
LONDON Oil hovered around three-month lows on Monday, as rising U.S. inventories and drilling activity offset optimism over OPEC's efforts to restrict crude output.
TOKYO Bank of Japan Governor Haruhiko Kuroda on Tuesday stressed that the country will see 2 percent inflation around the latter half of fiscal 2014 through early fiscal 2015.
"Japan is making steady progress toward (achieving) 2 percent inflation," Kuroda told parliament.
The BOJ offered an intense burst of monetary stimulus in April last year, pledging to double base money via aggressive asset purchases to achieve 2 percent inflation in roughly two years in a country mired in deflation for 15 years.
U.S. stocks were little changed on Monday as investors preferred to hold their bets ahead of a widely expected interest rate hike by the Federal Reserve later this week.
NEW YORK A measure of U.S. inflation expectations mostly flattened in February after having risen in the previous two months, according to a Federal Reserve Bank of New York survey released on Monday.