TOKYO The Bank of Japan is likely to offer a more upbeat view of the economy than last month when it meets for a rate review next week, sources say, as exports and factory output pick up in a tentative sign of recovery from a tax-hike induced recession.

But any upgrade will be minor as central bankers are hardly complacent on the outlook with recent surveys showing that slow wage growth and the rising cost of living are hurting household sentiment.

In a statement issued after last month's rate review, the BOJ said the economy "continues to recover moderately as a trend, although some weaknesses remain mainly in output."

The central bank is seen removing the language pointing to soft output next week to signal its confidence on the recovery, say sources familiar with its thinking.

The BOJ may also offer a brighter view on exports and output to say they are picking up, compared with November's assessment that they are flat or weakening, they said.

The central bank is widely expected to keep monetary settings unchanged at the two-day meeting that ends on Dec. 19.

Japan slipped into recession in July-September as a sales tax hike in April hit household spending, forcing premier Shinzo Abe to delay a planned second tax hike by 18 months to April 2017.

The BOJ shocked markets by expanding its quantitative easing program on Oct. 31 to preempt a sharper slowdown in inflation, and analysts expect it will have to offer more stimulus next year to meet its 2 percent inflation goal in fiscal 2015/16.

Still, many analysts agree with the BOJ's view that growth will rebound in the current quarter and accelerate next year, as the fading effects of the tax-hike and slumping oil prices underpin spending.

Output unexpectedly rose in October for the second straight month. Exports, which had remained weak despite the boost from a weak yen, grew in October at the fastest pace in eight months, a sign global demand may help the economy emerge from recession.

But business mood soured in October-December and consumer confidence worsened for the fourth straight month in November, highlighting the patchy recovery and the daunting task for the BOJ as it tries to shake off the public's deflationary mindset.

Slumping oil prices, while positive for the economy, have added to headaches for the BOJ, which looks increasingly set to cut its inflation forecasts when it reviews its long-term growth and price projections in January, sources say.

