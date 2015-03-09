MATSUYAMA, Japan The Bank of Japan must ease monetary policy further if oil price falls hamper its efforts to ramp up inflation expectations, its deputy governor said, stressing the central bank's readiness to top up stimulus to hit its ambitious inflation target.

But Hiroshi Nakaso also said oil price falls alone will not immediately lead to further action because the BOJ is focusing on whether inflation is accelerating as a trend backed by a solid economic recovery.

"Oil price falls may push down prices in the short-term but will accelerate inflation in the somewhat long-term perspective because they benefit an oil-importing economy like Japan," he told business leaders in Matsuyama, in the western Japanese prefecture of Ehime, on Monday.

"We will adjust monetary policy if the price trend changes and if further action is warranted to achieve our 2 percent inflation target at an early date," said Nakaso, a career central banker and one of the BOJ's two deputy governors.

Nakaso said the decline in oil prices since last summer has drawn in roughly 7 trillion yen ($58 billion) worth of income to Japan's economy by improving its terms of trade.

While he steered clear of addressing what measures the BOJ could take if it were to ease again, Nakaso said he did not see any risk of the central bank facing trouble buying bonds in the near future.

The BOJ now buys 8-12 trillion yen of Japanese government bonds each month from the market, roughly the same size issued by the government. Critics say the huge purchases are drying up liquidity and may cause sudden swings in the market.

NOT TARGETING FX

The BOJ has stood pat since October when it expanded its massive stimulus to prevent slumping oil prices, and a subsequent slowdown in inflation, from delaying an exit from 15 years of deflation.

Continued oil price falls have slowed annual core consumer inflation to 0.2 percent in January, keeping alive market expectations that the BOJ will ease again sometime this year.

Nakaso said the BOJ was looking at various indicators, not just the consumer inflation figure, in judging whether Japan was on track to hit its inflation target, shrugging off the view that the slump in oil costs may trigger immediate policy action.

"The timing for achieving 2 percent inflation may vary somewhat depending on oil price moves, but what's important is the broad price trend," he said.

Nakaso refused to be drawn into the debate on whether further yen falls would benefit the economy, saying only that currency moves should reflect economic fundamentals.

"The BOJ's quantitative and qualitative easing is aimed at achieving 2 percent inflation at an early date, not at affecting exchange rates," he said.

