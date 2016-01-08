Bank of Japan (BOJ) Governor Haruhiko Kuroda speaks during a news conference at the BOJ headquarters in Tokyo, Japan, December 18, 2015. REUTERS/Toru Hanai

TOKYO Bank of Japan policymakers were upbeat on the outlook for higher prices and some doubted the need to fine-tune the bank's massive stimulus program, a summary of debate at their December meeting showed, suggesting many were in no mood to ease monetary policy any time soon.

The sanguine view on the economy at the December meeting could dampen market expectations that the BOJ may expand stimulus as early as this month.

The BOJ embarked on its stimulus program in 2013, printing money and buying government bonds and trust funds investing in stocks and property in a bid to pull the economy out of deflation.

Still, in a sign of their anxiety over slumping oil costs that are weighing on inflation, one of the nine board members said the BOJ's stimulus program could be maintained for longer than initially expected, the summary showed on Friday.

"There are some signs of weakness in inflation expectations but they are largely temporary and reflect the effect of oil price falls. There's no change in the (price) trend," one board member said, a view echoed by others on the board.

At the December meeting, the BOJ maintained its base money target - its key policy goal - but reorganized its stimulus to advance premier Shinzo Abe's plans to prod reticent companies into boosting wages and capital expenditure.

The move came amid growing doubts over how long the BOJ could keep buying assets at the current pace with its huge purchases of government bonds already drying up market liquidity.

BOJ Governor Haruhiko Kuroda has said the steps, which included extending the duration of government bonds the BOJ buys, would ensure the bank can smoothly maintain or even expand his stimulus program if needed.

But the December decision was made by a 6-3 vote. The dissenters said the new steps were unnecessary and bound up with problems, such as prolonging the time the BOJ would need to normalize monetary policy, the summary showed.

"The steps could make communication with markets more difficult by exposing the limits of the quantitative and qualitative easing program (QQE)," one board member said.

Despite growing headwinds from overseas, the board members shared the view the economy was recovering, the summary showed.

The BOJ began releasing a summary of debate at each policy meeting this year in a move to enhance communication with markets. More thorough minutes will be released in several weeks.

