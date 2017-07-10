FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
a day ago
Kuroda repeats BOJ's resolve to maintain ultra-loose policy
#Economy
#Brexit
#Markets
#Iraq
#Wimbledon
Sections
Featured
British banks' optimism slumps on Brexit uncertainty
Banks
British banks' optimism slumps on Brexit uncertainty
Doctors hope to "rewire" depressed people's brains
Health
Doctors hope to "rewire" depressed people's brains
Fans await Djokovic treat before women's quarter-final feast
Wimbledon
Fans await Djokovic treat before women's quarter-final feast
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Business News
July 10, 2017 / 1:01 AM / a day ago

Kuroda repeats BOJ's resolve to maintain ultra-loose policy

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Bank of Japan (BOJ) Governor Haruhiko Kuroda attends a news conference at the BOJ headquarters in Tokyo, Japan June 16, 2017.Toru Hanai -

TOKYO (Reuters) - Bank of Japan Governor Haruhiko Kuroda on Monday reiterated the central bank's resolve to maintain its massive stimulus program until inflation is stably above its 2 percent target.

He also said inflation is likely to gradually accelerate towards 2 percent reflecting improvements in the economy.

"Japan's economy is expected to continue expanding moderately ahead," Kuroda said in a speech at a quarterly meeting of the central bank's regional branch managers.

After three years of heavy asset buying failed to drive up inflation, the BOJ revamped its policy framework last year to one capping long-term interest rates from that targeting the pace of money printing.

Reporting by Leika Kihara; Editing by Chang-Ran Kim

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

    All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

    © 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.