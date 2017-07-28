BOJ opinions show concerns about credibility, ETF purchases

TOKYO (Reuters) - One member of the Bank of Japan's policy board expressed concern that repeated delays in the timing of meeting its inflation target could hurt the central bank's credibility, according to a summary of opinions at a policy meeting held earlier this month.

One member also called for an "in-depth" discussion on whether it was appropriate to continue buying exchange-traded funds, according to the summary from the July 19-20 meeting.

One member said abandoning negative interest rates and yield curve control could contribute to financial stability - a view that is unlikely to be shared at the central bank.

At the meeting the BOJ kept monetary policy steady but pushed back the timing for achieving its ambitious inflation target for the sixth time since Governor Haruhiko Kuroda launched his huge asset-buying program in 2013.