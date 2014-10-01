Wall Street edges up on gains in tech, bank stocks
U.S. stocks opened slightly higher on Thursday as Oracle boosted the technology sector and bank shares gained after the Federal Reserve raised interest rates for the first time this year.
TOKYO Japanese companies expect consumer prices to rise an average 1.5 percent a year from now, unchanged from their projection three months ago, a central bank survey showed on Thursday, underscoring their doubts over the Bank of Japan's pledge to achieve its 2 percent inflation target next year.
Firms polled by the Bank of Japan, as part of its detailed "tankan" survey for September, also said they expect consumer prices to rise an annual 1.6 percent three years from now and 1.7 percent five years from now.
The BOJ started the survey on corporate price expectations from the tankan in March to gather more information on inflation expectations, key to its current stimulus program.
SINGAPORE The long cycle of falling interest rates in Asia could be over after the U.S. Federal Reserve's third rate rise in 15 months was followed quickly by monetary tightening in the world's second-biggest economy, China.
WASHINGTON It's not unusual for a newly minted White House to present what's known as a "skinny budget," a wish list of spending requests for Congress and some basic economic projections.