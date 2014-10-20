Bank of Japan Governor Haruhiko Kuroda speaks before a meeting of the International Monetary and Financial Committee (IMFC) at the World Bank/IMF annual meetings in Washington October 11, 2014. REUTERS/Joshua Roberts

TOKYO Bank of Japan Governor Haruhiko Kuroda said on Monday the country's economy continues to recover moderately as a trend, although there are some weaknesses mainly in output.

"As for the outlook, the economy will continue to recover moderately as a trend, with the effect (of a sales tax hike in April) likely to gradually subside," he said in a speech at a quarterly meeting of the central bank's regional branch managers.

(Reporting by Leika Kihara; Editing by Chris Gallagher)