TOKYO Many Bank of Japan policymakers warned of the damage a prolonged slowdown in emerging economies could have on exports even as they held off on expanding monetary stimulus on Oct. 6-7, minutes of the rate review showed on Thursday.

The minutes offered no sign the nine-member board actively debated monetary easing, with many of them echoing Governor Haruhiko Kuroda's view that inflation is steadily accelerating when excluding the effect of slumping energy costs.

But they agreed that they must be vigilant to slumping currencies and stock prices of emerging economies, as well as weak commodity prices, the minutes showed.

"A few members said the outlook for China's economy was highly uncertain and that the risk of it slowing for longer than expected warranted attention," according to the minutes.

"Some members pointed to falling exports to East Asia ... as a matter of concern," it showed.

Markets had been rife with speculation the BOJ could expand its already massive stimulus program at either of the two rate reviews last month, as soft exports and consumer spending threatened to tip the economy in recession.

The BOJ decided to forgo easing at both meetings - one on Oct. 6-7 and another on Oct. 30 - on hope that the world's third-largest economy will sustain a moderate recovery and help accelerate inflation to its ambitious 2 percent target.

