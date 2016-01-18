Bank of Japan (BOJ) Governor Haruhiko Kuroda speaks during a news conference at the BOJ headquarters in Tokyo, Japan, December 18, 2015. REUTERS/Toru Hanai

TOKYO Bank of Japan Governor Haruhiko Kuroda said on Monday the economy was likely to continue recovering moderately despite the effects of slowing emerging markets on exports and output.

"The BOJ will make necessary policy adjustments with an eye on upside and downside risks to the economy and prices," Kuroda said in a speech to the central bank's regional branch managers gathering for a quarterly meeting.

The BOJ will release a report at 2 p.m. (0500 GMT) analysing economic conditions of the regional areas in Japan. The report will include a survey on corporate wage-hike plans.

