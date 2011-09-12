TOKYO Bank of Japan board members wanted to show the central bank's determination to head off various risks that lay ahead for the economy when they decided in August to top up an asset buying program by double the amount they had added in March, minutes of the August meeting showed.

Escalating overseas risks, along with sharp yen rises, were behind the decision to ease in August with many BOJ policymakers saying signs of a U.S. slowdown were becoming more evident and Europe's debt woes risked spreading beyond the euro zone's periphery, according to the minutes released on Monday.

"Members agreed the increase (in the asset buying scheme) should be big enough to have a notable impact in terms of showing the BOJ's determination to ease sufficiently now, taking into account various future risks," the minutes showed.

Government representatives, who regularly attend BOJ rate reviews, welcomed the decision, with a finance ministry official expressing hope that the BOJ would continue to act decisively on monetary policy given Japan's severe economic condition, the minutes showed.

The BOJ eased monetary policy by boosting asset purchases at its rate review on August 4, which was cut short by a day to match Tokyo's unilateral currency intervention, aimed at stemming sharp yen rises threatening to derail the fragile economic recovery.

The pool of funds for asset buying and fixed-rate market operations was increased by 10 trillion yen ($129 billion) in August, double the 5 trillion yen expansion in March.

The central bank held off on loosening policy further at a subsequent meeting in September, saving its scant ammunition for later with the yen having stabilized after spiking to a record high against the dollar on August 19.

BOJ Governor Masaaki Shirakawa said that, when keeping monetary policy steady in September, the central bank had already taken action in August against heightening risks overseas and the potential damage from the strong yen to Japan's economy.

(Editing by Edmund Klamann)