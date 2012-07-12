TOKYO The Bank of Japan kept monetary policy unchanged and maintained its view that the country's economy is gradually picking up, signaling its conviction that solid domestic demand will help a recovery resume without additional stimulus.

KEY POINTS:

- As widely expected, the central bank maintained its key policy rate in a range of zero to 0.1 percent by a unanimous vote, and held off on easing monetary policy further.

- The BOJ fine-tuned its asset-buying and lending program, pledging to buy more short-term securities while reducing the amount it offers under fixed-rate market operations. It kept the total size of its asset-buying and lending program unchanged at 70 trillion yen ($879 billion).

- In a quarterly review of its forecasts, it cut its core consumer inflation projection for the year to next March to 0.2 percent from 0.3 percent expected in April. It maintained its forecast of 0.7 percent consumer inflation for next fiscal year.

- It now expects GDP to grow 2.2 percent in the year to next March, compared with its April forecast of 2.3 percent. It kept its forecast for growth next fiscal year at 1.7 percent.

- BOJ Governor Masaaki Shirakawa will hold an embargoed news conference later on Thursday with his comments expected to come out sometime after 4:15 p.m. (12.15 a.m. EDT).

COMMENTARY:

YOSHIMASA MARUYAMA, CHIEF ECONOMIST, ITOCHU ECONOMIC RESEARCH INSTITUTE, TOKYO

"The BOJ's inflation forecast for this fiscal year is still a little bullish, although the central bank downgraded it from the projection made in April, reflecting the international commodity market.

"The BOJ slightly tweaked the content of the asset buying scheme but this does not mean it implemented any new easing steps, and it did not increase its long-term bond buying.

"The BOJ's views on the domestic economy are reasonable but it may further cut its assessment on overseas economies, considering the recent slowdown in global growth, including the United States and emerging nations.

"October is the next possible chance for a BOJ easing because the central bank may lower its growth forecasts along with a downgrading of its view on overseas economies."

MASAYUKI KICHIKAWA, CHIEF JAPAN ECONOMIST, BANK OF AMERICA MERRILL LYNCH, TOKYO

"There was insufficient demand for the BOJ's fixed-rate funding scheme, so it was difficult to inject money into the economy.

"What the BOJ has done won't change the size of its balance sheet, but it will slightly lengthen the duration of assets on its balance sheet. The overall impact could be marginal.

"There is a greater than 50 percent chance that the BOJ will have to expand asset purchases in the next few months.

"If the Federal Reserve goes to QE3, that could lead to more net inflows into JGBs from overseas, which could push up the yen."

JUNKO NISHIOKA, CHIEF ECONOMIST, RBS SECURITIES, TOKYO

"While other central banks are proceeding with monetary easing and quantitative easing to battle the economic slowdown, today's decision showed the BOJ's determination to not follow suit.

"The BOJ is confident about the domestic demand-led recovery and sound corporate activity, as confirmed by its July tankan, even though the pace of growth is seen slowing somewhat as factors like subsidies for low-emission cars peter out.

"The BOJ is fully aware of risks from China's slowdown and Europe's recession as it cut its growth forecast for the current fiscal year. But give the Japanese economy's firmness, the BOJ will take a wait-and-see stance at least until October, when it comes up with economic projections in its twice-yearly outlook report."

MARKET REACTION:

- After the decision the yen slipped in a knee-jerk reaction after the BOJ said it would increase its buying of short-term securities by 5 trillion yen, but its losses were limited as the BOJ said the total size of its asset-buying and lending program would be unchanged.

- Ten-year Japanese government bond futures hit a nine-year high.

BACKGROUND:

- The decision came hours after the Bank of Korea joined the global rush to ease monetary policy on Thursday, cutting its benchmark rate for the first time in more than three years to fend off the effects of a global slowdown.

- Some market players had expected the BOJ to follow up on last week's stimulus measures by the central banks of euro zone, Britain and China with its own monetary expansion in a coordinated move to ease the pain from the global slowdown.

- The BOJ issues long-term economic and price forecasts in a semiannual report in April and October of each year, and revises them in January and July.

- It eased policy in February and April via increases in its asset-buying program in largely symbolic moves to show its determination to achieve its 1 percent inflation target.

- After setting the inflation target in February it followed up with additional stimulus in April to show its determination to reinflate an economy beset with more than a decade of grinding deflation.

- It has been standing pat since then. Already struggling to force-feed money to markets awash with cash, it has been reluctant to boost its asset buying and lending program too hastily.

(Reporting by Leika Kihara, Stanley White, Tetsushi Kajimoto and Kaori Kaneko; Editing by Michael Watson)