SINGAPORE Asian shares were steady on Friday and were on track for a solid advance this week, while oil and the dollar held onto gains in the wake of strong U.S. corporate earnings.
NAGOYA, Japan Bank of Japan Governor Haruhiko Kuroda said on Monday the U.S. and Japanese economies would miss out on huge benefits if the TPP trade pact, which aims to create one of the world's biggest free-trade zones, were to fail.
"The Trans-Pacific Partnership is a landmark deal and, if signed, would be a huge positive for Japan's economy," Kuroda told a news conference after meeting with business leaders in the central Japan city of Nagoya.
"If TPP doesn't go through, it means what would have been potentially huge merits would be lost," he said.
Kuroda added that while financial markets appeared to be welcoming the victory of Republican Donald Trump in the U.S. presidential election, he was closely watching how his economic policies could affect Japan.
SINGAPORE Oil prices were stable on Friday, with rising crude output from the United States offsetting efforts by OPEC and other producers to prop up the market by cutting supplies.
PHILADELPHIA U.S. President Donald Trump said on Thursday he would strike numerous bilateral trade deals, as opposed to multilateral accords like the Trans-Pacific Partnership, and they would include clauses to allow a 30-day termination notice.