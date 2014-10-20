TOKYO Many companies in the Tokai central Japan region feel that rapid exchange-rate moves, be it yen rises or falls, are undesirable, the Bank of Japan's branch manager overseeing the region's economy said on Monday.

"Recent yen moves have been choppy, so it's hard now to judge the effect on the region's economy," Toru Umemori, the BOJ's Nagoya branch manager, told a news conference.

(Reporting by Leika Kihara; Editing by Chris Gallagher)