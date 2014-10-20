Oil hovers near three-month lows as investors await data
TOKYO Crude oil prices hovered near three-month lows on Tuesday in early Asian trading as investors await key reports and data that may shed light on a supply overhang in the global market.
TOKYO Many companies in the Tokai central Japan region feel that rapid exchange-rate moves, be it yen rises or falls, are undesirable, the Bank of Japan's branch manager overseeing the region's economy said on Monday.
"Recent yen moves have been choppy, so it's hard now to judge the effect on the region's economy," Toru Umemori, the BOJ's Nagoya branch manager, told a news conference.
WASHINGTONU.S. household wealth has hit record levels. U.S. stock prices recently hit all-time highs. Inflation is nearing the Federal Reserve's 2.0 percent goal, and the world economy including the once-sick eurozone has skirted the risk of a deep new downturn.
WASHINGTON Leading Wall Street firms should segment their riskiest businesses into holding companies that better shield taxpayers from a future bailout, a leading U.S. bank regulator said on Monday.