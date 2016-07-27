Wall St. set to open lower after Trump's travel curbs
U.S. stocks looked set to open lower on Monday, amid uncertainty following President Donald Trump's orders to curb travel and immigration from certain countries.
TOKYO Support is growing within the Bank of Japan for additional monetary easing on Friday with several options being floated as possibilities, the Nikkei newspaper reported on Wednesday.
But some in the nine-member board feel the central bank has done enough for now and thus are expected to dissent to any proposal for expanding monetary stimulus, it said.
Advocates of further monetary easing point to diminishing prospects of Japan hitting the BOJ's 2 percent inflation target and the need to match monetary easing with an anticipated fiscal stimulus package due out early next week, the paper said.
The BOJ bureaucrats have internally laid out several options including deepening negative interest rates, expanding government bond purchases and topping up buying of exchange-traded funds (ETF), the paper said without citing sources.
The BOJ governor and deputy governors will consider these options, though there has been little progress on narrowing down the options, the Nikkei said.
The BOJ meets for a two-day policy meeting that ends on Friday.
NEW YORK/BOSTON Most U.S. corporate bosses have stayed silent on President Donald Trump's immigration curbs, underscoring the sensitivities around opposing policies that could provoke a backlash from the White House.
LONDON The European Union should create an asset management company to scoop up a trillion euro mountain of bad loans that has become a brake on economic growth, the bloc's banking watchdog said on Monday.