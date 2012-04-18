OKAYAMA, Japan Risks from Europe's debt problems remain large, although there is a lower chance of a Lehman-type shock, Bank of Japan Deputy Governor Kiyohiko Nishimura said on Wednesday.

"I wouldn't say a major change has occurred in Europe in the past few months. Risks remain and they remain large," Nishimura said in a news conference.

The BOJ holds its next rate review on April 27 where it will consider easing monetary policy by boosting government bond purchases under its asset-buying program, sources familiar with the central bank's thinking have said.

A former university professor and a statistics expert, Nishimura joined the board in 2005 and was appointed a deputy governor in March 2008.

He has been among board members more pessimistic about Japan's economic outlook and surprised markets by proposing unsuccessfully in April last year that the BOJ should boost its asset purchases. He has voted with the majority since then.

