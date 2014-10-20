Oil hovers near three-month lows as investors await data
TOKYO Crude oil prices hovered near three-month lows on Tuesday in early Asian trading as investors await key reports and data that may shed light on a supply overhang in the global market.
TOKYO The benefits of a weak yen on the economy outweigh the costs in the Kinki region of western Japan, the head of the central bank's Osaka branch said on Monday.
The yen's decline has boosted profits at big manufacturers in the region as well as companies in the leisure industry as it lured more foreign tourists, Atsushi Miyanoya, the Bank of Japan's Osaka branch manager, told a news conference.
The BOJ's Osaka branch overseas the Kinki western Japan region, which is home to big electronic makers like Panasonic.
(Reporting by Leika Kihara; Editing by Chris Gallagher)
TOKYO Crude oil prices hovered near three-month lows on Tuesday in early Asian trading as investors await key reports and data that may shed light on a supply overhang in the global market.
WASHINGTONU.S. household wealth has hit record levels. U.S. stock prices recently hit all-time highs. Inflation is nearing the Federal Reserve's 2.0 percent goal, and the world economy including the once-sick eurozone has skirted the risk of a deep new downturn.
WASHINGTON Leading Wall Street firms should segment their riskiest businesses into holding companies that better shield taxpayers from a future bailout, a leading U.S. bank regulator said on Monday.