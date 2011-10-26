TOKYO The Bank of Japan will likely debate easing monetary policy further on Thursday given the yen's renewed spike to record highs and growing doubts that European leaders will calm markets with a clear plan to rein in the region's debt crisis.

But the decision will be a close call. BOJ policymakers will scrutinize the outcome of Wednesday's European summit and its market fallout in deciding whether to act now rather than later, said sources familiar with the central bank's thinking.

Following are recent key quotes from Japanese government officials and BOJ board members on the economy and markets:

FINANCE MINISTER JUN AZUMI, Oct 26, after yen's overnight rise to new record high:

"This move doesn't reflect Japan's economic fundamentals and could pour cold water on the economic recovery ... We're seeing speculative moves since last Friday and we are very concerned about the rapid changes. We will take decisive action when necessary without ruling out any options.

"The BOJ shares our sense of crisis, so I'm sure they will take appropriate steps when necessary. Recent currency moves have been very speculative, so it's necessary to watch moves in Europe and the Unites States for the next few days."

AZUMI, Oct 24, after yen's rise to new record high:

"The dollar/yen rate fell sharply, to between 75 and 76 yen, in a short time. This is an utterly speculative move and not reflecting the economic fundamentals at all. This is regrettable.

"If this move becomes excessive, we have to take decisive action. I already instructed my staff on Saturday to be prepared to take action."

BOJ GOVERNOR MASAAKI SHIRAKAWA, Oct 21, in speech:

"As European authorities are responding to this problem, tension in markets seems to have eased somewhat. But it is imperative for Europe to steadily implement further measures to reform public finances and stabilize the financial system, in order to gain market trust."

SHIRAKAWA, Oct 20, at BOJ regional branch head meeting:

"Overseas growth will slow for the time being but will be firm as a trend mainly in emerging economies ... Japan's economy will resume a moderate recovery as exports increase moderately as a trend."

ECONOMICS MINISTER MOTOHISA FURUKAWA, Oct 17, news conference:

"I wouldn't say the economy has hit a soft patch. The rebuilding of supply chains is likely to support the economy in the future while public spending related to reconstruction is likely to provide a solid boost. The economy's recovery is expected to continue."

AZUMI, Oct 15, after Paris G20 finance leaders' meeting:

"Europe needs to get its act together because unless the crisis is put to an end, it will start to affect emerging economies which have enjoyed strong growth ...

"The G20 reconfirmed in the communique that excessive exchange rate volatility will have adverse effects on economic stability. Japan's view on currency moves was thus taken into account."

SHIRAKAWA, after Paris G20 finance leaders' meeting:

"Global growth is already slowing and this trend will be sustained for some time. That of course will affect Japan's economy ...

"The heightened uncertainty on the global economy, mainly in Europe, is behind yen rises. As such, efforts to reduce the uncertainty on the global economy would be the best way to tackle yen rises."

SHIRAKAWA, Oct 7, news conference after BOJ rate review:

"A sharp yen rise affects corporate revenues and sentiment. It has a big impact on the Japanese economy which is recovering from the damage from the (March) disaster."

BOJ BOARD MEMBER RYUZO MIYAO, Sept 14, in speech:

"As the contagion spreads to Italy and Spain, risks surrounding Europe's debt problems are heightening ... Overseas demand may fall more than initially expected as the recovery in U.S. and European economies slows. That may weigh on Japan's recovery."

