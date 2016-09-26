TOKYO The Bank of Japan's new monetary policy framework should not be taken as a message that the BOJ feels it is done with easing and wants fiscal policy to pick up the slack, a senior Bank of Japan official said on Monday.

The new policy framework has strengthened the BOJ's commitment to meeting its 2 percent inflation target, Tomoyuki Shimoda, deputy director-general at the BOJ's Monetary Affairs Department, told a seminar.

Last week the BOJ switched its monetary policy to target short- and long-term interest rates, from increasing the monetary base, due to concerns its old policy framework was not sustainable.

