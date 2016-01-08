People buy fish as they crowd Ameyoko market ahead of the New Year holidays in Tokyo, Japan, December 30, 2015. REUTERS/Thomas Peter

TOKYO Fewer Japanese households expect prices to rise in coming years compared with three months ago, a Bank of Japan survey showed, suggesting growing scepticism about the central bank's ability to accelerate inflation through its massive money printing.

Households were also less optimistic about the economy than three months ago, the survey showed on Friday, underscoring the fragile nature of Japan's recovery.

The recent market rout, which sent Japan's Nikkei average sinking to a three-month low, also threatens the success of premier Shinzo Abe's "Abenomics" stimulus policies aimed at ending decades of economic stagnation.

Abe offered a sanguine view on the outlook, telling parliament on Friday that the stock falls are likely temporary and don't necessarily reflect Japan's economic fundamentals.

But several ideas to support consumption are being discussed among policymakers, such as tax incentives for purchases of cars and houses, said government sources familiar with the matter. The steps could be announced around June, they said.

The ratio of households that expect prices to rise a year from now stood at 77.6 percent in December, down from 81.9 percent in September, according to the BOJ's survey.

The survey also showed the ratio of households projecting prices to rise five years ahead fell to 80.1 percent from 83.7 percent, a sign that slumping energy and commodity prices were hurting inflation expectations.

An index measuring households' sentiment worsened 2.1 points from September to minus 17.3, the survey showed.

Under a stimulus program deployed in 2013, the BOJ aims to accelerate inflation to 2 percent on hopes its massive money printing will change public perceptions that deflation will persist and encourage households to spend now rather than save.

But private consumption remains weak as companies remain reluctant to boost salaries. Wages fell for the first time in five months in November on declining bonus payments, data showed on Friday.

"The marked slowdown in ... cash earnings was mostly due to a plunge in volatile bonus payments, whereas regular pay expanded rather solidly," Marcel Thieliant, senior economist at Capital Economics, wrote in a research note.

"However, much stronger gains in (labor cash) earnings will be needed to reach the BOJ's 2 percent inflation target."

Core consumer inflation stood at 0.1 percent in the year to November, underlining Japan's uphill struggle to foster price growth in the face of tumbling oil prices.

