TOKYO The Bank of Japan will likely debate easing monetary policy further on Thursday given the yen's renewed spike to record highs and growing doubts that European leaders will calm markets with a clear plan to rein in the region's debt crisis.

But the decision will be a close call. BOJ policymakers will scrutinize the outcome of Wednesday's European summit and its market fallout in deciding whether to act now rather than later, said sources familiar with the central bank's thinking.

The central bank eased policy in August by boosting its asset buying scheme, which is among programs it has put in place since last year to battle the economy's ills, which include persistent deflation and sliding potential growth.

Following are the main items in the BOJ's tool kit, how they work and what could happen next.

ASSET PURCHASE FUND

This is the BOJ's direct, short-term monetary policy tool to push down one- to two-year bond yields and risk premiums by purchasing government bonds and private debt such as corporate bonds, commercial paper and trust funds investing in property and stocks.

The scheme, put in place in October last year as part of efforts to curb yen strength, has two pools of funds -- one for directly buying assets and the other for offering funds against collateral via market operations at 0.1 percent.

The BOJ doubled the size of its asset purchases after the March 11 earthquake. In August it increased both pools of funds by 5 trillion yen ($66 billion) each, bringing the total amount available for asset buying and fixed-rate market operations to 50 trillion yen. It has pledged to plough the full amount into markets by end of 2012, of which nearly 39 trillion yen has been used up.

The BOJ acknowledges that enlarging the scheme has little direct impact on the economy, but hopes it can at least lift sentiment by weakening the yen or pushing up equity prices.

Left with limited policy options to support the economy, the BOJ has preferred to refrain from boosting the scheme for as long as possible. It could probably only expand the scheme once or twice more, because it is already buying up a sizable chunk of Japan's relatively small market for risk assets.

That means it may need to create a new monetary easing mechanism in the future or buy long-term government bonds more aggressively, either by accepting longer durations or significantly boosting the size of purchases.

LOAN SCHEME TARGETING GROWTH INDUSTRIES

This scheme was put in place in June last year as a long-term way to revitalize the economy and tackle deflation.

Under the scheme, the BOJ offers up to 3 trillion yen in 0.1 percent, one-year loans to banks that lend to 18 industries with growth potential, such as clean energy and health care. The loans can be rolled over three times, meaning banks can borrow from the BOJ for up to four years. Almost all the money set aside has been used up.

The central bank thus expanded this scheme in June by adding a 500 billion yen credit line for banks that lend against inventory and receivables as collateral. That would make funds more readily available to small firms that do not own property -- a standard form of collateral for bank loans.

The expansion was largely a symbolic move to nurture Japan's market for asset-based lending, which is still small at an estimated 300-400 billion yen.

LOAN SCHEME TO SUPPORT IMMEDIATE QUAKE RELIEF

The six-month scheme was created in April to meet immediate funding needs for quake relief in the devastated northeast.

The BOJ offers 0.1 percent, one-year loans to financial institutions operating in quake-hit prefectures and accepts a wider than usual range of assets as collateral to give them easier access to cheap money.

While the BOJ set aside 1 trillion yen for this program, demand has been relatively weak with cumulative lending of only 488 billion yen so far, partly because regions hit by the quake have abundant cash from insurance payouts and donations.

The central bank decided to extend the scheme by six months to April next year in case demand for funds picks up as quake reconstruction progresses. ($1 = 75.770 Japanese Yen)

(Reporting by Leika Kihara; Editing by Chris Gallagher)