TOKYO The Bank of Japan eased monetary policy on Friday by expanding government bond purchases by 10 trillion yen ($123.8 billion), showing its determination to achieve its new 1 percent inflation target.

But the central bank cut by 5 trillion yen a pool of funds set aside for fixed-rate market operations, reducing it to 30 trillion yen.

KEY POINTS:

-- As widely expected, the BOJ maintained its key policy rate at a range of zero to 0.1 percent by a unanimous vote.

-- The BOJ will issue its twice-yearly outlook report with new long-term economic and price projections, which serves as a basis for monetary policy decisions, at 3 p.m. (0600 GMT).

-- BOJ Governor Masaaki Shirakawa will hold an embargoed news conference with his comments to come out sometime after 4:15 p.m. (0715 GMT).

COMMENTARY:

TIM CONDON, CHIEF ASIA ECONOMIST, ING, SINGAPORE

"It's in line with what we were expecting. I think I'm in the consensus in expecting some expansion in the asset purchase program. The fact that this time around we were ready for it and in line with what we were expecting it's going to have a smaller impact than the February move.

"The leopard doesn't change its spots. It (the BOJ) doesn't view monetary accommodation as a cure capable of reversing Japan's deflation. They seem motivated by politics and political pressure to these last couple of moves ... so I think they will do the minimum that they feel they are forced to do."

TAKUJI OKUBO, CHIEF JAPAN ECONOMIST, SOCIETE GENERALE, TOKYO

"What the BOJ did today was mostly in line with the Nikkei leak this morning, although with a few minor positive surprises. The BOJ is purchasing 200 billion yen in equity ETFs. The fact that the BOJ is purchasing equity at this level conveys a message that the BOJ feels the risk asset is still inexpensive.

"Depending on how governor Shirakawa justifies the resumption of risky asset purchases, it could put a floor under the equity price level. The additional JGB purchase of 10 trillion yen is also bigger than expected, but the BOJ extended the time-limit to the end of June 2013, rather than the end of 2012.

"This shift of the time limit diminished the impact of the JGB purchases. The reaction in the FX market is also less than impressive.

"The overall assessment is that while it is positive that the BOJ acted today, what they did today is not sufficient for the BOJ to recover its long lost credibility as a deflation fighter."

SHOGO FUJITA, CHIEF JAPAN BOND STRATEGIST, BANK OF AMERICA MERRILL LYNCH

"It was very bullish, very aggressive, and far exceeded the most aggressive forecasts. So very bullish for equities, very negative for the yen.

"The immediate result for fixed income is for rates to head a little bit higher, as you price back in more aggressive policy, and the ability, the will and intent for policymakers to reflate the economy. As inflation expectations get repriced, you'll see a bear-steepening of the curve.

"What does this say about the autonomy the BOJ going forward? I would say that they would have lost it, anyway.

"If they fell short of expectations, the politicians, the media, the markets would have been all over the place, and I think they would have lost their autonomy anyway, down the road.

"By beating market expectations - or even meeting market expectations - that means that they've been held hostage to the markets, and politicians and media, and they've delivered exactly what they wanted, so they would have lost autonomy anyway.

"But what's positive for the BOJ is the fact that they beat all market expectations shows they've actually taken back some initiative."

YOSHIHIKO TABEI, CHIEF ANALYST, KAZAKA SECURITIES, TOKYO

"I think the BOJ decision mostly meets expectations, but the extension of funds for REITs and ETFs was a small surprise, which is probably what the market is reacting to.

"The effect of its decision on the yen will be amplified because it was strengthening just before the announcement."

JUNKO NISHIOKA, CHIEF ECONOMIST JAPAN, RBS SECURITIES, TOKYO

"The increase in the asset purchase program was less than what we expected and it is not strong enough for efforts to beat deflation near term, although the increase in ETF purchases was a positive surprise.

"Political pressure is likely to persist on the BOJ to do more to stimulate the economy and beat deflation.

"However, recent economic and price indicators show positive movements in the economy, an encouraging sign that the BOJ is not in a situation where it needs to take more easing steps one after another. They support arguments that excess easing would result in causing side effects such as by boosting inflation expectations more than necessary.

"I expect that the BOJ will hold off from further easing for the time being while cleverly dodging political pressure, unless external shocks push markets into turmoil."

NAOMI HASEGAWA, SENIOR FIXED INCOME STRATEGIST, MITSUBISHI UFJ MORGAN STANLEY SECURITIES, TOKYO

"What the BOJ did is a micro version of the 'Operation Twist' as it cut down the amount of short-term fund supplies while taking a step to push down longer-term yields. But the bond market's initial reaction is somewhat muted as the monthly pace of the BOJ's JGB buying would not increase much.

"The BOJ's action was positive for the equity market as there had been concerns its ETF buying would end soon. All in all, it managed to meet market expectations.

"The BOJ seems to have used up one of its limited options for the future when the economy's risks could increase, even though the economy is faring better at present."

MASAMICHI ADACHI, SENIOR ECONOMIST, JPMORGAN SECURITIES JAPAN, TOKYO

"The BOJ did a little bit more than we had expected, so their decision comes as a positive surprise. We didn't expect they would increase purchases of ETFs and REITs.

"There's nothing radical in this decision, it is all broadly in line with the BOJ's thinking. The bank is trying to send a message that they are supporting the market and the economic recovery, just like they did in February.

"It is a step in the right direction and we think the BOJ needs to do even more to further boost the economy."

MASASHI MURATA, SENIOR CURRENCY STRATEGIST, BROWN BROTHERS HARRIMAN, TOKYO

"The most important point is that the BOJ will take more ETFs and REITs ... more risky assets than JGBs."

BACKGROUND:

-- The BOJ surprised markets in February by boosting its asset buying scheme by 10 trillion yen and setting a 1 percent inflation goal, signaling a more aggressive monetary easing stance to beat deflation.

-- It has stood pat on monetary policy since then, preferring to save its limited options for later on growing signs that the economy is headed for a moderate recovery.

-- The BOJ's nine-member board currently has two vacancies after the government failed to fill the openings left when the terms of Seiji Nakamura and Hidetoshi Kamezaki expired in April.

(Reporting by Leika Kihara, Rie Ishiguro, Antoni Slodkowski, Tomasz Janowski and Dominic Lau; Editing by Edmund Klamann)