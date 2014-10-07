Bank of Japan (BOJ) Governor Haruhiko Kuroda walks after meeting with Japan's Prime Minister Shinzo Abe at Abe's official residence in Tokyo September 11, 2014. REUTERS/Toru Hanai

TOKYO Bank of Japan Governor Haruhiko Kuroda said on Tuesday a weak yen, as a whole, has a positive effect on Japan's economy if the currency's move reflects economic and market fundamentals.

"In general, a weak yen has some positive effect on exports and capital expenditure by pushing up revenues at companies with operations overseas. On the other hand, it's true a weak yen weighs on non-manufacturers' revenues by pushing up import costs," Kuroda told a parliament committee meeting.

"I don't think recent yen declines have posed any big problem for the economy," he said.

Kuroda also stressed anew that the BOJ is ready to ease monetary policy further if the economy and prices undershoot its forecasts.

(Reporting by Leika Kihara, Stanley White and Tetsushi Kajimoto)