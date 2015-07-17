TOKYO Japan will set aside roughly $32 billion in next fiscal year's state budget for measures to boost the economy's productivity, sources said, underscoring Prime Minister Shinzo Abe's resolve to end nearly two decades of deflation.

The move will be part of Abe's strategy to lift Japan's long-term growth potential and reflate the economy so that expected rises in tax revenue will help rein in the country's massive public debt.

While setting aside money for growth areas, the government will curb spending in other areas such as public works, government sources told Reuters, confirming a report earlier on Friday by the Asahi newspaper.

The 4 trillion yen ($32 billion) pool will be spent on development of robotics and artificial intelligence, as well as on measures to boost service-sector productivity and female labor participation, the Asahi reported without citing sources.

"We've produced some results in trying to achieve economic growth and fiscal consolidation," Finance Minister Taro Aso told reporters after a cabinet meeting.

"Spending reforms will continue to be based on what we've been doing up till now," he said.

The plan will be part of an outline on the budget for the year beginning in April 2016, which Aso's Ministry of Finance will draft for approval by the cabinet by the end of this month.

Based on the outline, the MOF will gather spending requests from government ministries by the end of August.

The government will not set a ceiling for total expenditure, reflecting Abe's stance of prioritizing improving growth over reining in fiscal spending.

But it will aim to cap annual increases in social welfare spending, which continues to rise as Japan's population ages rapidly, at 670 billion yen through streamlining efforts, the sources said.

