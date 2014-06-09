TOKYO Japanese consumer confidence rose for the first time in six months in May, a Cabinet Office survey showed on Monday, suggesting the impact on sentiment from the April sales tax hike could be short-lived.

The survey's sentiment index for general households, which includes views on incomes and jobs, was 39.3 in May, up from 37.0 in April.

The survey began in 1982. "General households" are those with two or more people.

(Reporting by Izumi Nakagawa; Editing by Chris Gallagher)