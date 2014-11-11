China vows zero tolerance for faked data
BEIJING China's top statistician said on Sunday anyone caught falsifying economic data would face zero tolerance and be punished under the law.
TOKYO Japanese consumer confidence deteriorated for a third straight month in October, a Cabinet Office survey showed on Tuesday, reflecting a stumbling economy after the April sales tax hike.
The survey's sentiment index for general households, which includes views on incomes and jobs, was 38.9 in October, down from 39.9 in September. It was the lowest reading since April.
The Cabinet Office downgraded its view on the consumer confidence index for a third straight month, saying it is weakening.
A reading below 50 suggests consumer pessimism.The survey began in 1982. "General households" are those with two or more people.
(Reporting by Kaori Kaneko; Editing by Chris Gallagher)
BEIJING China's top statistician said on Sunday anyone caught falsifying economic data would face zero tolerance and be punished under the law.
BEIJING A trade war between China and the United States would only cause pain, China's commerce minister said on Saturday, as analysts say the spectre of deteriorating U.S.-China ties is likely to weigh on confidence of exporters and investors worldwide.
Puerto Rico's governor said on Saturday he has delivered a revised fiscal turnaround plan to the U.S. territory's financial oversight board that includes $262 million in additional revenue and changes to healthcare funding.