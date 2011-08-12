TOKYO The Japanese government on Friday sharply revised down this year's consumer price data after changing the base year for the index, making the end of the country's long battle with deflation appear more distant.

While the revision is largely technical, it will further delay an end to the country's ultra-easy monetary policy as the Bank of Japan has pledged to keep interest rates virtually at zero until consumer inflation of 1 percent is foreseen.

Annual growth in core consumer prices turned positive in April for the first time in two years, mostly due to rises in commodity costs, prompting the BOJ to project 0.7 percent core consumer inflation for the year that started in April.

But changes in the base year and components making up the index led to a downward revision to annual core CPI growth for June to a 0.2 percent drop from the original 0.4 percent rise, the government said on Friday.

The 0.6 point revision was roughly in line with analyst forecasts that the move would shave off CPI growth by up to 0.9 point.

"Before the base year change, we had expected that Japan would achieve a sustained rise in the CPI in early 2013. But now the timing is likely to be pushed back to the middle of that year," said Ryohei Kasahara, economist at Daiwa Institute of Research.

"This means the Bank of Japan's ultra-loose policy is set to stay in place for more than two years."

The government revises the base year for consumer price index (CPI) data once every five years. It also changes the components making up the index to better reflect trends in consumer spending. That tends to push down CPI growth in Japan because it reflects more big price falls of well-selling items, such as flat-screen television.

The government will release July CPI figures under the new base year of 2010 on August 26.

BOJ Governor Masaaki Shirakawa has warned that the base year change will mean Japan will experience zero or slightly negative consumer price growth in the current fiscal year.

But he has said there was no change to the BOJ's view that deflation will gradually ease, and that the base year revision will not affect the economy and the public's price perceptions.

Some in the BOJ, however, believe that the revision may affect inflation expectations and hurt the economy if households hold off on spending on the view that deflation will last longer than expected.

The impact of the CPI base year change, along with the potential damage from the strong yen on Japan's economy, may strengthen the case for pessimists within the BOJ board to consider further monetary easing measures, some analysts say.

The central bank will issue a new CPI forecast for the current fiscal year and next, taking into account the impact of the base year revision, when it publishes its twice-yearly economic outlook report in October.

A downward revision to the BOJ's price forecast will serve to reinforce market views that the central bank will keep rates pegged to zero well into 2013.

The U.S. Federal Reserve also pledged this week to keep monetary conditions ultra-loose until mid-2013.

