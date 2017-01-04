U.S. stocks rise as tech, bank stocks gain
The S&P 500 and the Dow were set for their best day in three weeks on Tuesday, powered by technology and bank stocks.
TOKYO Japan must respond firmly to excessive moves in the foreign exchange market as it wants to keep the environment favorable for Japanese businesses, the top government spokesman said on Wednesday.
Chief Cabinet Secretary Yoshihide Suga told a TV program the government should closely monitor the market to spot any speculative and one-sided move, but declined to comment on current levels of the yen currency.
The comment pointed to government concern about a return of gains in the yen, despite its weakening since late last year. It followed remarks by Prime Minister Shinzo Abe that the economy will remain the top priority this year.
(Reporting by Tetsushi Kajimoto; Editing by Clarence Fernandez)
WASHINGTON U.S. home resales fell more than expected in December as the supply of houses on the market dropped to levels last seen in 1999, which could have limited choice for buyers.
Citigroup Inc and Morgan Stanley each agreed to pay more than $2.96 million to settle civil charges that they made misleading statements about a foreign exchange trading program they sold to investors, the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission said on Tuesday.