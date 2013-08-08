TOKYO Japan's current account surplus fell 20.3 percent in June from a year earlier, Ministry of Finance data showed on Thursday, as rising energy imports weigh on the country's balance of payments.

The decline in the surplus was larger than the median estimate for a 6.9 percent annual fall and was the fastest decline since February.

The surplus stood at 336.3 billion yen ($3.48 billion), against a median forecast for a 393.0 billion yen surplus.

For the full tables, see the MOF's website of here ($1 = 96.5850 Japanese yen)

