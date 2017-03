TOKYO Japan posted a current account surplus for the 16th straight month in October as the trade balance swung to a surplus, Ministry of Finance data showed on Tuesday.

The current account surplus stood at 1.46 trillion yen ($11.84 billion), up from a 846.4 billion yen surplus in October last year.

The median forecast was for 1.66 trillion yen.

