Shoppers look at t-shirts in a clothing retail store at Ginza shopping district in Tokyo April 25, 2014. REUTERS/Yuya Shino

TOKYO Japan now faces a critical stage in its battle to defeat deflation, and is being helped by falling oil prices boosting Japan's terms of trade and getting the economy nearer its full potential, the Cabinet Office said in its annual economic report on Friday.

The report said Japan was making steady progress towards ending deflation, noting that the Bank of Japan's massive asset purchases had lifted inflation expectations, an important step to creating price stability.

Core consumer inflation has ground to a halt and may fall slightly until around end-September due largely to last year's oil price collapse, keeping the Bank of Japan under pressure to ease again to achieve its ambitious 2 percent price growth goal.

The Cabinet Office echoed the BOJ's view that cheaper oil prices were positive for the economy, stimulating economic activity.

"Drops in crude oil prices and improvement in terms of trade help increase corporate profits and household real incomes. Therefore, the output gap is expected to tighten ahead," increasing consumption.

The output gap is the difference between the economy's productive potential and its actual output.

To judge if deflation had been conquered, moderate price rises would have to be sustained in a way that external shocks would not cause a return to deflation, the Cabinet Office said.

It was crucial for the output gap to steadily improve through recovery in private consumption and capital expenditures, leading to sustained higher wages and price growth, the Cabinet Office noted.

Despite a year or so of cheaper fuel prices, no definite sign of a sustained increase in consumption has been evident.

The BOJ will need to communicate even more closely with markets to curb volatility when it comes eventually to exit from its quantitative easing program, the Cabinet Office said.

